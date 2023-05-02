Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit rises 21% to Rs 98 crore; dividend declared

2 Min(s) Read
The company has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for fiscal 2022-23
Adani Total Gas, the supplier of piped natural gas, on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 98 crore for the March 2023 quarter. It was up 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) as against Rs 81 crore in the same period a year ago. The company has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for fiscal 2022-23.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,197 crore as compared to Rs 1,065 cr on-year. On the operating front, the company's EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at Rs 195 crore, up 48.8 percent versus Rs 131 crore it reported in the year-ago period.
Adani Total Gas has a healthy balance sheet, with its debt-to-equity ratio at 0.47 times, and net debt to EBITDA at 1.11 times.