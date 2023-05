Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit rises 21% to Rs 98 crore; dividend declared

The company has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for fiscal 2022-23

Adani Total Gas, the supplier of piped natural gas, on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 98 crore for the March 2023 quarter. It was up 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) as against Rs 81 crore in the same period a year ago. The company has also recommended a dividend of Re 0.25 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each fully paid up for fiscal 2022-23.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,197 crore as compared to Rs 1,065 cr on-year. On the operating front , the company's EBITDA or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization came in at Rs 195 crore, up 48.8 percent versus Rs 131 crore it reported in the year-ago period.

Adani Total Gas has a healthy balance sheet, with its debt-to-equity ratio at 0.47 times, and net debt to EBITDA at 1.11 times.