﻿Adani stocks may have ended their near term woes with the GQG masterstroke

Thursday, March 2 was a seminal day for the Adani group stocks. The purchase of these stocks by a blue-blooded fund like GQG Partners should significantly allay doubts about the group’s near-term financial constraints. The stocks may see volatility after two months as the SEBI reports on its investigations into the shareholding pattern and alleged related party deals. But with respect to financial issues the sale of a small chunk of five percent of promoter equity to GQG is a master stroke. Here’s why:

1. Concerns about the ability of the group to pay up when its global bonds are redeemed are vastly diminished now. The promoter has shown willingness and ability to raise money from above-board quarters. It stands to reason that holders of the bonds may be even willing to roll over the bonds on redemption date

2. Concerns about not taking Adani bonds as collateral may also diminish for the same reason

3. Also fewer eyebrows will be raised if banks were to extend more credit to these companies since the ability to repay is less likely to be doubted

4. That a fund like GQG has purchased a significant stake in four Adani stocks – Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy – sets a kind of seal of approval on the price at which the deals were done. It will instill much confidence in investors at current valuations and hence stop the precipitously decline seen recently.

If GQG found AEL fundamentally sound at Rs 1410, to buy a five percent stake, people would think twice before selling at these prices. Likewise the price of Rs 596 for Adani Ports, Rs 668 for Adani Transmission and Rs 504 for Adani Green are likely to be a bottom for these stocks.

For the same reason, the runaway rally in Adani stocks, seen in 2021 and 2022 may also be unlikely. Investors would have noted that the promoters have sold their stake in Adani Transmission and Adani Green at an 83-84 percent discount to their 52-week highs; and at a 74-76 percent discount to their Jan 24 price (the day the Hindenburg report was made public).

Likewise the promoters too have sold Adani Enterprises at a 67 percent discount to the stock’s 52-week high and 60 percent discount to the Jan 24 price. If the promoters have sold at this price, these levels get some sanctity.

That the group is capable of executing large infrastructure projects was never in doubt. What was suspect was the share price and the shareholding pattern. Much of these doubts have gotten alleviated by the GQG transaction. It’s possible therefore the stocks will now start tracking the EBIDTA growth of the respective companies and even win back their premium to other peer infra stocks

There is a near term Damocles sword in the form of the SEBI investigation report. It’s tough to say how that one will go. For now, the actual EBIDTA and the group’s demonstrated ability to deliver growth is likely to drive stocks.