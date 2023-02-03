Adani stock crash: Plea seeking compensation for investors filed in Supreme Court

Advocate ML Sharma on Friday moved the Supreme Court on the Hindenburg - Adani faceoff. A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed against Hindenburg Research seeking investigation into their short selling.

The petition claims that short seller Hindenburg Research "deliberately" released concocted news against the Adani Group prior to its FPO. The corporation needs to be investigated for causing investor loss and levied a penalty, Sharma said.

The plea also seeks compensation for investors who suffered losses due to crash in stock price. Sharma claims that "fraud" has been committed against those who had invested in the companies under Adani Enterprises.

Sharma's plea also demands measures to curb further wealth erosion of investors.

This is a developing story.