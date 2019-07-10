Market
This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh investment into Rs 3.63 lakh in just one year
Updated : July 10, 2019 02:50 PM IST
The stock, which was trading at around Rs 17 per share in June 2018, surged over 250 percent, to trade around Rs 63 per share currently.
Among peers, NTPC gained 1 percent in the last 1 year, while PowerGrid rose 11 percent.
For Q4, Adani Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 634.64 crore mainly on the back of higher revenues.
