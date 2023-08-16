Adani Power Block Deal: Promoter entity likely seller, Marquee global fund likely buyer: Exclusive

Shares of Adani Power plunged 4 percent to Rs 274.40 in today's intra-day trade after 8.1 percent of the company's total equity changed hands via block deals on Wednesday. The promoter entity was likely the seller and Marquee global fund the buyer, sources have confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

Adani Power posted a strong set of results for the April to June quarter (Q1 FY24). The company's net profit soared 83 per cent to Rs 8,759 crore in Q1 FY24, compared to Rs 4,780 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company said its consolidated total revenue rose 16.80 percent to Rs 18,109 crore in the quarter under review, mainly due to improved volumes, higher one-time revenue recognition on account of regulatory claims and late payment surcharge.

Consolidated EBITDA for the reporting quarter stood 41.50 percent higher at Rs 10,618 crore. EBITDA growth was supported mainly by prior period income recognition and incremental contribution of Godda power plant, Adani Power said.