Adani Power Block Deal: Promoter entity likely to have sold 8.1% stake in a billion dollar deal: Exclusive

At current market price, the stake sold is said to be worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore. Adani Power's promoters held 74.97 percent stake in the company as of the June quarter shareholding pattern.

Around 31 crore shares or 8.1 percent of Adani Power's total equity exchanged hands in multiple large deals on Wednesday. CNBC-TV18 learns that while the promoter entity is likely to be the seller in the transaction, a marquee global fund is likely to be the buyer of the stake valued at nearly a billion dollars.

Adani Power posted a strong set of results for the April to June quarter (Q1 FY24). The company's net profit soared 83 per cent to Rs 8,759 crore in Q1 FY24, compared to Rs 4,780 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. The company said its consolidated total revenue rose 16.80 percent to Rs 18,109 crore in the quarter under review, mainly due to improved volumes, higher one-time revenue recognition on account of regulatory claims and late payment surcharge.

Consolidated EBITDA for the reporting quarter stood 41.50 percent higher at Rs 10,618 crore. EBITDA growth was supported mainly by prior period income recognition and incremental contribution of Godda power plant, Adani Power said.

Shares of Adani Power recovered from the day's low to end a percent lower at Rs 283.05.