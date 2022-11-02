Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Karnataka Bank and more

By Asmita Pant

Mini Stocks to Watch: Dalal Street is expected to open in the red amid negative cues across global markets. SGX Nifty futures was last trading 17 points lower at 18,238. Shares of Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, Hero MoroCorp, Karnataka Bank among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on November 2-

Automobile Corporation Of Goa Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, Andhra Paper Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Orient Green Power Company Ltd, JK Paper Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, SIS Ltd

| These companies will report their financial results for the quarter ended September.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd | The Adani Group company reported a 68.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter to Rs 1,677.5 crore. The consolidated revenue from operations for the period grew 32.8 percent to Rs 5,210.8 crore on the back of cargo volume growth.

Tech Mahindra Ltd | The company reported lowest deal wins in three quarter at $716 million for the 2022 September quarter. The company's revenue came in at Rs 13,099 crore and was flat sequentially as was the topline in US dollar terms. The company's net profit was lower on a year-on-year basis due to higher costs and R&D investments made during the quarter.

Voltas Ltd | The company posted a consolidated net loss of 74.1 million for the quarter ended September 30 rupees, dented by higher expenses. The company's expense rose 6.9 percent for the quarter under review.

Grasim Industries Ltd | The board of the company has approved issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Karnataka Bank Ltd | The bank posted an all-time high quarterly net profit for the quarter ended September at Rs 411.5 crore and a net profit growth of 228 percent form the year-ago period. The net interest income increased 26 percent to Rs 802.7 crore.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd | The company reported a 20 percent retail growth in the festive session in 2022 as compared to 2021. The company also reported a decline in total inventory post the festive demand, it came to the lowest mark in five years.

TVS Motor Company Ltd | The company reported a growth of two percent in sales year-on-year in October.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd | The company announced that it has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Rivigo Services Private Limited and its promoter for acquisition/purchase of its B2B express business, as a going concern, on slump sale basis, for a lump sum consideration of Rs. 225 crores, on the terms and conditions

NCC Ltd | The company has received two orders worth Rs 1,056 from state government agencies.