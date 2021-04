Adani Ports shares surge on the back of strong March cargo volumes

Adani Ports surges in trade on the back of strong March cargo volumes. It is reaping the rewards of the consolidation that has been taking place over the past one year and that is evident in the volumes.

For the month of March it is seeing a rise of as much as 41 percent in its cargo volumes at around 26-27 million tonne. As far as Q4 is concerned once again it has seen a growth of 27 percent year-on-year. On yearly basis as well, it is seeing 11 percent growth and this is in spite of the pandemic that had affected business for the entire sector.