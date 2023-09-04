Adani Ports Share Price: Stock gains on 17% rise in cargo volumes in August

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) shares gained over 1.5 percent in the opening trade on Monday after the company recorded a 17 percent jump in cargo volumes for August compared with the year-ago period.

Share Market Live NSE

APSEZ said that cargo volumes stood at 34.2 million tonnes in August 2023 on the back of solid growth in containers (up 27.6 percent) and liquids and gas (up 69 percent) cargo types.

The company’s flagship Mundra port also recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 15.32 million tonnes. The port handled its highest-ever count of 1,776 trains, which included 1,532 container trains.

Also Read: Property stocks lead China rally as stimulus measures lift mood

Factoring in the August numbers, APSEZ handled 169.6 million tonnes of total cargo during the initial five months (April-August) of 2023-24, implying 12 percent growth compared with the same period a year ago.

The company’s logistics business also recorded significant growth during this period. Rail volumes year-to-date stood at 231,689 TEUs, up 24 percent year-on-year, while GPWIS (general purpose wagon investment scheme) volumes jumped 42 percent to 7.37 million tonnes. TEUs refer to twenty-foot equivalent units. It is a measure of volume in units of 20-foot-long containers.

Reacting to the numbers, shares of APSEZ rose as much as 1.6 percent in the opening session to hit an intra-day high of Rs 812 apiece on Monday on BSE. Though, by 9:38 AM, the stock erased most of its gains to trade just 0.3 percent higher at Rs 802.30 apiece.

Last month, Adani Ports reported strong June 2023 quarter results, especially on the volume and profitability fronts.

Cargo volumes grew 12 percent year-on-year during the June quarter to a record 101 million tonnes as container volumes surged 15 percent. Consequently, Adani Ports recorded its highest-ever revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.