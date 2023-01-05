Adani Ports records 8% growth in container volume in December 2022

The company clocked 253 MMT of cargo volumes for the nine month period of April-December 2022.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday said that it handled 25.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo in December 2022, recording a year-on-year growth of 8 percent in container volumes. The company clocked 253 MMT of cargo volumes for the nine month period of April-December 2022, which is 8 percent higher than the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Adani Ports reported 65.5 percent growth in net profit at Rs 1,737.81 crore in September 2022 quarter while the revenue from operations increased 32.8 percent to Rs 5,210.80 crore.

Recently, there were reports that Adani Ports won the bid for Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd. with a Rs 1,200-crore offer. However, APSEZ has clarified that the bid is still in process and no conclusion has yet been reached. The company has submitted a resolution plan in the corporate insolvency process of Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd, which is being undertaken as per the order dated April 29, 2022, of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai Bench.

Adani Ports is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast - Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, and Dighi in Maharashtra. The company also operates 6 ports and terminals on the East coast of India - Dhamra in Odisha; Gangavaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu- representing 24 percent of the country's total port capacity.