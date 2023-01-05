English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Adani Ports records 8% growth in container volume in December 2022

Adani Ports records 8% growth in container volume in December 2022

Adani Ports records 8% growth in container volume in December 2022
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJan 5, 2023 12:22:33 PM IST (Published)

The company clocked 253 MMT of cargo volumes for the nine month period of April-December 2022.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday said that it handled 25.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) cargo in December 2022, recording a year-on-year growth of 8 percent in container volumes. The company clocked 253 MMT of cargo volumes for the nine month period of April-December 2022, which is 8 percent higher than the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All
Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

IST7 Min(s) Read

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

Adani Ports reported 65.5 percent growth in net profit at Rs 1,737.81 crore  in September 2022 quarter while the revenue from operations increased 32.8 percent to Rs 5,210.80 crore.


Recently, there were reports that Adani Ports won the bid for Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd. with a Rs 1,200-crore offer. However, APSEZ has clarified that the bid is still in process and no conclusion has yet been reached. The company has submitted a resolution plan in the corporate insolvency process of Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd, which is being undertaken as per the order dated April 29, 2022, of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai Bench.

Adani Ports is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast - Mundra, Dahej, Tuna and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, and Dighi in Maharashtra. The company also operates  6 ports and terminals on the East coast of India - Dhamra in Odisha; Gangavaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Kattupalli and Ennore in Tamil Nadu- representing 24 percent of the country's total port capacity.

Shares of Adani Ports' were trading flat at Rs 810.90, up 0.09 percent on BSE, at 10.37am on Thursday.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani Ports

Previous Article

Tyre stocks gain after prices of key input components fall to multi-year low

Next Article

Godrej Consumer Products expects mid-teens sales growth despite demand softness in India

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X