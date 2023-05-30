Adani Ports shares dip 1%; co to announce Q4 results, dividend today — here's what to expect

Adani Ports profit is expected to jump 80 percent to Rs 1,842 crore, while the company will likely see sales growth of about 30 percent for Q4FY23. The Adani Group company will also consider and recommend the dividend for the financial year 2022-23

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, a part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, were down 1 percent in Tuesday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings. At 10:34 am, the script was trading at Rs 730.30, down 0.93 percent on the BSE. The stock has gained 7 percent in the last one month, while it fell 11 percent on a year-to-date basis.

The private port operator's profit is expected to jump 80 percent to Rs 1,842 crore, while the company will likely see sales growth of about 30 percent for Q4FY23. The Adani Group company will also consider and recommend the dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

Domestic brokerage house Kotak Institutional Equities expects Adani Ports to post 80 percent year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit at Rs 1,842.80 crore for the March quarter as against Rs 1,024 crore in the same period last year. Sales are expected to increase 31 percent YoY to Rs 5,028.50 crore from Rs 3,845 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The company's Ebitda margin is seen at 63.8 percent, up 184 basis points YoY over 62 percent in the year-ago period of last year.

"We model 19 percent/31 percent YoY improvements in volumes/revenues, driven by a combination of organic volume growth, realization growth, and boost from Gangavaram volumes," Kotak said.

ICICI Direct expects profit after tax to come at Rs 1,328.80 crore, up 29.80 per cent YoY. The brokerage sees revenue for the quarter at Rs 4,938.30 crore, up 28.40 percent YoY. Ebitda is seen increasing 31 percent to Rs 3,121 crore.

Meanwhile, Elara Securities expect the profit figure at Rs 1,690 crore and sees revenue rising 37 percent YoY to Rs 5,252 crore.

In the December quarter, Adani Ports posted a 16 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,315 crore. Revenue from operations surged 17 percent YoY to Rs 4,786 crore in the third quarter.

Adani Ports stock recoups all losses

Adani Ports became the first of the group's 10 entities to recoup all losses triggered by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research's explosive report in late January amid a rally in the conglomerate's stocks on May 23, according to a Bloomberg report.

The trigger came after an Indian court panel's report that found no conclusive evidence of stock-price manipulation as alleged by the US short-seller Hindenburg.

The ports business houses some of Adani's most lucrative assets and is touted by market watchers as the group's crown jewel. It is also the most widely tracked Adani stock among sell-side analysts. Currently, all 20 analysts covering the stock have a 'Buy' rating, as per data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Fundamentals of Adani Ports’ business have remained solid,” said Deven Choksey, managing director of KRChoksey Shares & Securities Pvt. in Mumbai. “Its strong cash-generating ability means that it will get the first priority among investors,” Choksey said, adding that the stock remains under-owned by domestic institutional investors who generally prefer high cash-generating companies.