Adani Ports shares dip 1%; co to announce Q4 results, dividend today — here's what to expect

Adani Ports profit is expected to jump 80 percent to Rs 1,842 crore, while the company will likely see sales growth of about 30 percent for Q4FY23. The Adani Group company will also consider and recommend the dividend for the financial year 2022-23

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, a part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, were down 1 percent in Tuesday's trade ahead of the company's March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings. At 10:34 am, the script was trading at Rs 730.30, down 0.93 percent on the BSE. The stock has gained 7 percent in the last one month, while it fell 11 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Live Tv

Loading...

The private port operator's profit is expected to jump 80 percent to Rs 1,842 crore, while the company will likely see sales growth of about 30 percent for Q4FY23. The Adani Group company will also consider and recommend the dividend for the financial year 2022-23.