Adani Ports Q1 results: APSEZ expects its cargo volumes at 370-390 MMT, resulting in a revenue of Rs 24,000-25,000 crore and EBITDA of Rs 14,500-15,000 crore. The total capex during the year is expected to be Rs 4,000-4,500 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd (APSEZ) expects its total capex during financial year (FY) 2023-24 to be Rs 4,000-4,500 crore. The multi-port operator, which is a part of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group, sees cargo volumes at 370-390 million metric tonnes (MMT), resulting in its FY24 revenue of Rs 24,000-25,000 crore and FY24 EBITDA of Rs 14,500-15,000 crore. APSEZ also expects it net debt to EBITDA to be reduced to 2.5 times.

The company on Tuesday reported a 82.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,114.72 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2023. The multi-port operator had posted a net profit of Rs 1,158.28 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's market share in India surged 200 basis points to 26 percent in the quarter under review (Q1FY24), APSEZ said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations increased 23.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,247.6 crore as against Rs 5,058.1 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Operating profit, calculated as EBITDA, clocked a growth of 80 percent YoY at Rs 3,766 crore, while margins came in at 60.3 percent in Q1 of FY24 versus 41.3 percent in the year-ago period.

Q1 saw strongest-ever quarterly operating performance

"APSEZ delivered its strongest ever quarterly operating performance during Q1 FY24, with highest ever quarterly cargo volumes, revenue, EBITDA and around 200 bps jump in domestic market share, despite over 50 percent of the company’s total port capacity being adversely impacted for around 6 days due to the cyclone Biparjoy," said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

"Our newly acquired assets, Haifa Port and Karaikal Port, have ramped up well with monthly cargo volumes now touching 1 MMT mark at the two ports. With our cargo volumes crossing 100 MMT during the quarter, we are well on course to achieve our FY24 cargo volume guidance of 370-390 MMT,” added

Karan Adani.

APSEZ recorded its highest-ever quarterly port cargo volumes at 101.4 MMT in Q1FY24, reflecting a healthy 12 percent YoY jump.

Adani Ports' domestic cargo volumes recorded an 8 percent increase, which is 3 times India’s cargo volume growth rate in the same period.

Shares of Adani Ports were trading nearly half-a-percent lower at Rs 788 apiece on the NSE during Tuesday's late afternoon deals. The stock has risen 31.50 percent in the last six months, while it tumbled 2 percent in the last one year.