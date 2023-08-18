Technical stock picks | Adani Ports shows strong potential for growth, while Coal India faces weakness

Market expert Prakash Gaba shared his insights on two prominent stocks - Adani Ports and Coal India. His observations shed light on the potential trajectories of these stocks, providing valuable insights for investors to consider.

According to Gaba, Adani Ports has been displaying promising signs that have caught the attention of market participants. A surge of buying activity, witnessed over the past days, has fuelled a sense of optimism around the stock.

Currently trading around the 832 mark, Gaba's analysis suggests that Adani Ports might be on track to breach the Rs 860 to 880 range in the near future. Although Gaba acknowledges that the upward movement might take some time to fully materialise, he remains bullish on the stock's potential.

Furthermore, Gaba identifies a crucial support level at Rs 810, highlighting it as a key point to watch. Over the past month, Adani Ports has showcased its resilience by registering a gain of over 14 percent.

Conversely, Gaba's assessment of Coal India paints a less rosy picture. The stock has been exhibiting signs of weakness, with a noticeable decrease in operational vitality around the Rs 250 range. This decline was followed by selling pressure, suggesting a potential slide in the stock's value.

Trading at approximately Rs 227, Gaba predicts that Coal India might experience further decline, possibly heading towards levels near Rs 210. His insights hint at a short-selling opportunity around the Rs 230 mark, providing a potential strategy for traders seeking to capitalise on the anticipated downturn.

Coal India has struggled to maintain its footing, remaining relatively flat during the same period.

