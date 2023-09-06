CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsAdani Group stocks trade in green for fourth day in a row

Adani Group stocks trade in green for fourth day in a row

Last week, shares of Adani Group companies were under pressure after another investigative report surfaced over various ‘opaque’ stock market transactions.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 12:42:52 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
Adani Group stocks trade in green for fourth day in a row
Adani Group stocks traded mildly positive on Wednesday (September 6), managing to stay in the green for a fourth session in a volatile week. At 11:08 am, shares of Adani Enterprises were trading at Rs 2,495.65 apiece, up 0.03 percent, while Adani Ports rose 0.18 percent to Rs 806.20 on the BSE.

Share Market Live


Adani Energy Solutions Ltd was up 1.67 percent to Rs 826.95, Adani Green Energy inched up 0.07 percent to Rs 962.25, Adani Total Gas rose 0.5 percent to Rs 636.95 apiece and Adani Wilmar jumped 1.14 percent to Rs 354.50 per share on BSE.
Adani Power was also up 1.5 percent to Rs 347.20 apiece, but Adani Group-controlled ACC Ltd was down 1 percent to Rs 2,063.10 and Ambuja Cements was trading unchanged at Rs 440 per share.
Last week, shares of Adani Group companies were under pressure after another investigative report surfaced over various ‘opaque’ stock market transactions.
As many as six of the eight Bermuda and Mauritius-based public funds alleged to have been used by people with ties to the Adani Group for buying shares of the conglomerate's listed companies have been shut, according to a report by Mint.
The Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in its report said that Mauritius funds were used to channel substantial investments into the stocks of the Adani Group.
However, the Adani Group rejected these allegations made in the report, saying the claims are based on closed cases from a decade earlier.
The group further said that these foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are already under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Adani Group stocks witnessed a decline in market cap of nearly Rs 25,000 crore on August 31, a day after the release of the investigative report by OCCRP.
Earlier, Sebi had submitted its status report to the Supreme Court on the extensive probe it carried out into the alleged stock manipulation by the group.
The report shed light on the progress of the probe, which encompasses a total of 24 investigations related to various aspects of the Adani conglomerate's activities.
Of these 24 investigations, 22 have already reached their conclusion, resulting in the issuance of final investigation reports. Additionally, one interim investigation report has been prepared as part of the ongoing scrutiny.
The Supreme Court will consider the fresh status report filed by Sebi in the Adani-Hindenburg matter on September 15.
First Published: Sept 6, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani Group Stocks

Recommended Articles

View All
Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 hovers near 19,500, Ind-Swift Laboratories up 20% on API business sale

Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 hovers near 19,500, Ind-Swift Laboratories up 20% on API business sale

Sept 6, 2023 IST1 Min Read

Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment today: Here’s how to check status

Rishabh Instruments IPO allotment today: Here’s how to check status

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Vedanta Share Price: Dividend bonanza is behind; last resorts—divestments of assets or stake

Vedanta Share Price: Dividend bonanza is behind; last resorts—divestments of assets or stake

Sept 6, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X