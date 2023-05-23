Long-term bets! Sanjiv Bhasin is bullish on these Adani group stocks. Here's why

Sanjiv Bhasin expects Ambuja Cements to be the top-performing cement stock. The other strong stocks recommended by analysts from the Adani basket included Adani Wilmar and ACC

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led ports-to-power conglomerate's stocks — Adani Enterprises, Ambuja Cement, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone — are amongst top picks by market veteran and Director at IIFL Securities Sanjiv Bhasin for long term investment. The Adani group stocks extended their gains on Tuesday to the third consecutive session with flagship Adani Enterprises leading the pack with 17 percent rally. All 10 Adani stocks were trading in the green in early trade.

"By the end of January-February, Adani hit Rs 1,000; it is back to Rs 2,200. As a disclosure both the Adani twins are on our long position. And Rs 3,000 is coming on Adani Enterprises, just to scare the bears. So, remember, greed and fear go hand in hand whether it was Hindenburg or the SEBI provocation and so on. All the real realisations are coming out now,” said Bhasin, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday.