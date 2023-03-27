Adani Group stocks resume fall, erases market cap of Rs 31,000 crore

Seven of the total ten companies closed at the lower circuit or slipped more than 4 percent, resulting in this fall.

Adani Group stocks have taken a significant hit, with all the group companies seeing a fall in Monday's session for the first time in a month, i.e. since February 22, 2023. This decline has resulted in a loss of market capitalisation of more than Rs 30,000 crore on Monday, with total market capitalisation currently at around Rs 9.4 lakh crore.

Despite Adani Enterprises' expected to achieve financial closure of the Mundra project by mid-April and Adani Ports paying redemption amount on the commercial papers (CPs) on the due date, the positive development did not stop the fall in group companies.

Additionally, work has been suspended at Israel's Haifa Port, recently acquired by the Gautam Adani-led group, after strikes were seen across Israel over judicial reforms.

Also, the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Adani case by opposition parties continues to affect the proceedings of Parliament. The opposition MPs have been alleging that the government was protecting the Adani group and not allowing any discussion on the matter.

The demand for JPC probe came in the wake of recent reports by a foreign media outlet, Hindenburg, alleging that the Adani group had benefited from its closeness to the ruling party. The government has denied any wrongdoing.

Since Hindenburg released its report on Adani Group on January 24, 2023, the stocks prices of Adani Group companies have seen a drop in the range of 17 to 75 percent, with total market capitalisation falling nearly Rs 10 lakh crore.