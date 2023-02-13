Adani Group stocks in focus: Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements out of ASM framework, Moody's cuts outlook on 4 firms

Adani-Hindenburg saga: Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements have been moved out of the ASM framework while Adani Enterprises continues to remain under it. Following the development, Adani stocks XX
Adani Group stocks continued to be in focus on February 13 as more developments followed over the weekend after Hindenburg reported findings on the Gautam Adani led-group earlier this month.
In the latest development in the Adani-Hindenburg saga, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements have been moved out of the ASM framework while Adani Enterprises continues to remain under it.
NSE's Additional Surveillance Measure framework, under which Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements were placed, is an additional surveillance initiative by the Exchanges and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to enhance 'market integrity and safeguard the interest of investors.
Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter claims that the conglomerate has cut its revenue growth target in half and plans to postpone new capital expenditure in the aftermath of a bruising short seller attack.
In today’s trade, most Adani Group stocks traded lower while Adani Enterprises was trading a marginal 0.22 percent higher in early deals on NSE.
The movement in Adani Group shares comes after the group on February 11 pledged additional shares in favour of SBICAP Trustee. The Promoter has also created pledges in Adani Ports, Adani Trans and Adani Green.
SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has told CNBC-TV18 that Adani promoter’s additional shares have been pledged to top up collateral for existing loans, not new loans or pledges.
–Adani Ports – Pledge up from 0.65% to 1%
–Adani Transmission Pledge up from 0.44% to 0.55%
–Adani Green Pledge up from 0.68% to 1.06%
As many as 75 lakh more shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) have been pledged, taking the total to 1 percent of all shares with SBICAP. In the case of Adani Green, a pledge of 60 lakh more shares took the total to 1.06 percent. Pledge of 13 lakh more shares of Adani Transmission took the total to 0.55 percent, filings show.
The additional pledges are part of a $300 million letter of credit - issued by a bank to another bank as a guarantee for payments made - provided by SBI for Adani Group's Carmichael coal mining project in Australia.
Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service on Friday downgraded its rating outlook on four Adani Group entities — Adani Green Energy, Adani Green Restricted Group, Adani Transmission and Adani Electricity — to 'negative' from 'stable'. On four other firms, it maintained a stable outlook. The action comes on the back of a significant and rapid decline in the market value of Adani Group companies, the global brokerage said.
Separately, the Supreme Court will on February 13 continue to hear a plea seeking a court-monitored probe into the Hindenburg Research report on Adani firms.
