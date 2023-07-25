What's driving the strong rally in Adani Group stocks — explained

The good run for Adani Group shares on Dalal Street added more than 45,000 crore to the group's combined market capitalisation.

Adani Group stocks were among the top gainers in Tuesday's trade, with Adani Green Energy Ltd ending in the 10 percent upper circuit of Rs 1,088.05. Adani Green's board would meet on July 31 to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter (Q1 FY24) of this fiscal. The company's management will also meet Motilal Oswal and Emkay Global separately between August 16-22. Foreign brokerage Nomura has also shown interest in participating in a credit analyst and investor meeting on August 30.

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd and New Delhi Television (NDTV), on the other hand, were locked in 5 percent upper circuit limit of Rs 662.65 and Rs 238.55, respectively. All other stocks of Guatam Adani -owned ports-to-power conglomerate also surged today.

Adani group's flagship entity, Adani Enterprises' shares settled 2 percent higher at Rs 2,465.10 apiece, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone closed 1.77 percent higher at Rs 748.30.

Besides, Adani Transmission shares soared 8.13 percent to settle at Rs 836.10. The electric power transmission company will also announce its Q1 earnings on July 31.

Adani Power shares, meanwhile, rose 10 percent to end at Rs 261.70 apiece, while the stock of Adani Wilmar, Ambuja Cements, and ACC surged up to 5 percent in trade today. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.044 percent lower at Rs 66,355.71.

Retail investors have booked some profit in five of the Adani group stocks . Additionally, they have continued to hike stakes in the remaining five entities, according to data from stock exchanges.

Among the companies that witnessed an increase in retail investment during the June quarter include NDTV, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and ACC.

In a separate development, US-based investment company Bain Capital on July 23 announced that it has signed a pact to acquire 90 percent of Adani Capital and Adani Housing. Under the deal, the global private investment firm will buy out all of the Adani family's private investments in the company.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The aim of the deal is to position Adani Capital as a standalone company to expand its lending operations.

Bain's investment comes after other global investments by companies like GQG which raised its stake in Gautam Adani's conglomerate by about 10 percent in May.

Three of the group's listed companies — Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Transmission — aim to raise Rs 33,000 crore by launching qualified institutional placements (QIPs) by this calendar year end.

Adani Group has lately been under some pressure after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research released a report accusing the ports-to-power conglomerate of 'fraudulent' transactions and share price 'manipulation' that triggered a sharp sell-off in its stocks.

The Hindenburg episode cause an over $150 billion dive in value of the group's stocks. The shares have recovered by around $50 billion since the Hindenburg saga.