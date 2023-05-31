SEBI's new consultation paper on FPI investments — Key takeaways

Sebi is seeking to introduce a framework for imposing additional disclosure requirements on FPIs who meet specific objective criteria.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday released consultation paper, mandating that if a fund (FPI) has invested more than 50 percent in one stock or group, it must disclose all the ultimate beneficiaries/controllers of the fund. SEBI said it has found funds which own much more than 50 percent in just one stock or group and shareholding is same for many years.

"It is possible these funds are linked to promoters of the group and funds plus promoters hold more than 76 percent i.e. circumvent minimum public shareholding rules," it said.

Who will be impacted?

Sovereign wealth funds, central banks, government pension funds and public funds with wide investor base are excluded as low and medium risk. All others are high-risk funds and have to reveal all ultimate beneficiaries if they have more than 50 percent of equity AUM in a single group.

What happens to FPIs with high stakes?

FPIs with more than 50 percent in one stock/group get 6 months to cut to less than 50 percent before additional disclosure norm is effective. Failure to provide such additional granular disclosures will render FPI registration invalid.

Real beneficial owner

Funds usually have companies investing in them which are in turn held by other companies and so on. Some only report a senior manager as the ultimate beneficiary. Sebi said actual owner and controller is required, with economic interest.

Some exclusions

The newly set up funds or funds that are winding down and going out of India or those with bulk of their AUM invested in other countries are excluded.

How many funds will be impacted?

According to SEBI, FPI AUM Of Rs 2.6 lakh crore may be potentially high-risk FPI as of March 2023.

The context

The new paper comes after SEBI asked Supreme Court to set up Justice Sapre committee enquiring into Hindenburg-Adani allegations, that it "is hitting a wall" when it tried to find ultimate beneficiaries of 13 funds invested in Adani group stocks.

Investors from neighboring countries

SEBI paper also said that under government's Press Note 3, investors from neighbouring countries like China can invest only with government nod. SEBI fears these investors may come via FPI.

So FPIs with Indian equity holding over Rs 25,000 crore need to make additional disclosures, Sebi said.