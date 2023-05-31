English
SEBI's new consultation paper on FPI investments — Key takeaways

By Latha Venkatesh  May 31, 2023 5:25:11 PM IST (Published)

Sebi is seeking to introduce a framework for imposing additional disclosure requirements on FPIs who meet specific objective criteria.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday released consultation paper, mandating that if a fund (FPI) has invested more than 50 percent in one stock or group, it must disclose all the ultimate beneficiaries/controllers of the fund. SEBI said it has found funds which own much more than 50 percent in just one stock or group and shareholding is same for many years.

"It is possible these funds are linked to promoters of the group and funds plus promoters hold more than 76 percent i.e. circumvent minimum public shareholding rules," it said.
With such a large shares cornered via funds, promoters can manipulate stock price since free float is low.
