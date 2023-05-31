Adani-Hindenburg impact: SEBI paper seeks enhanced transparency measures for foreign portfolio investors

Sebi is seeking to introduce a framework for imposing additional disclosure requirements on FPIs who meet specific objective criteria.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday released consultation paper, seeking enhanced transparency measures for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) on the back of the recent Adani-Hindenburg debacle. The market regulator is seeking to introduce a framework for imposing additional disclosure requirements on FPIs who meet specific objective criteria.

"FPIs with a Rs 25,000 crore equity holding in India must make additional disclosures, it said. Enhanced transparency measures are needed for identifying high-risk FPIs. This should be done on a look-through basis. FPIs may be further categorised as high, moderate and low risk. Those with more than 50 percent of equity AUM in a single group will have to make additional disclosures," SEBI paper read.

The market regulator further said FPIs will be allowed to cross 50 percent group concentration in 6 months with additional disclosures.

The primary objectives behind these proposed disclosures are to prevent potential circumvention of the Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) regulations and to safeguard against any potential misuse of the FPI route.

“Such concentrated investments raise the concern and possibility that promoters of such corporate groups, or other investors acting in concert, could be using the FPI route for circumventing regulatory requirements such as that of maintaining Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS). If this were the case, the apparent free float in a listed company may not be its true free float, increasing the risk of price manipulation in such scrips,” the paper said.

"No additional disclosures will be needed for existing FPIs in process of winding down investments," it said.

The additional disclosure would include granular data of all entities with any ownership, economic interest, or control rights on a full look –through basis, up to the level of all natural persons and/ or Public Retail Funds or large public listed entities” the SEBI paper said.

Last week, Supreme Court (SC) panel found that Sebi suspects 13 foreign funds invested in the Adani Group may have links with the promoters. The latest report from the Supreme Court panel revealed that the SEBI investigation into the Adani Group shareholding has been on since October 2020 but there's no conclusive evidence yet in favour of the Adani Group or against it.

Fund managers have reportedly pruned their exposure to crisis-hit Adani Group stocks. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone topped the list of most-sold large-cap stocks by domestic mutual funds in February. Ambuja Cements and Adani Enterprises were also among the top five large-cap companies that witnessed selling by MFs.

Around 20 mutual funds have invested in Adani Group companies and total market value of their investment reportedly is estimated at around Rs 23,000 crore as of December 2022.