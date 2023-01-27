Indian banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited, says CLSA, Jefferies

The Indian market fell more than a percent to an over three-month low on Friday as some Adani Group companies plunged 20 percent and hit their lower circuits in the wake of a short seller attack on the conglomerate, which also dragged down financials.

Shares are falling after well-known US activist investor Hindenburg Research LLC said it was shorting the empire’s stocks and accused firms owned by Asia’s richest man of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.

Risk to the financial sector?

According to both, CLSA and Jeffries, the Indian banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited.

"While we watch for developments here, we don't see material risk arising to the Indian banking sector," brokerage firm Jefferies said in a note dated Jan. 26.

According to Jeffries, the consolidated debt of Adani Group is about Rs 1.6 lakh crore, The report says that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio has actually declined from about 4.3 percent in FY16 to right now about 3.2 percent in FY22.

Diversification of the borrowing mix has cut the share of Indian banks to about 33 percent of the debt and about 0.5 percent of the sector loans.

