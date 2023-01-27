English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Indian banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited, says CLSA, Jefferies

market | Jan 27, 2023 4:07 PM IST

Indian banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited, says CLSA, Jefferies

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari   Jan 27, 2023 5:34 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Adani Group stocks are being gripped by a wave of panic selling. Most group companies are locked in their respective lower circuit limits of 20 percent and five percent respectively. According to Brokerages the exposure is not more than worst case scenario 0.7 percent of the loans or about 1.50 percent and to certain banks about 5-6 percent of net worth.

The Indian market fell more than a percent to an over three-month low on Friday as some Adani Group companies plunged 20 percent and hit their lower circuits in the wake of a short seller attack on the conglomerate, which also dragged down financials.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Shares are falling after well-known US activist investor Hindenburg Research LLC said it was shorting the empire’s stocks and accused firms owned by Asia’s richest man of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Risk to the financial sector?
According to both, CLSA and Jeffries, the Indian banks' exposure to Adani Group is limited.
"While we watch for developments here, we don't see material risk arising to the Indian banking sector," brokerage firm Jefferies said in a note dated Jan. 26.
Read Here | Adani Group weighs 'punitive' action against Hindenburg Research that sent stocks crashing
 
According to Jeffries,  the consolidated debt of Adani Group is about Rs 1.6 lakh crore, The report says that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio has actually declined from about 4.3 percent in FY16 to right now about 3.2 percent in FY22.
Diversification of the borrowing mix has cut the share of Indian banks to about 33 percent of the debt and about 0.5 percent of the sector loans.
Also Read | Rs 4 lakh crore and counting - Here is how much Adani Group companies have lost in two days
First Published: Jan 27, 2023 4:07 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X