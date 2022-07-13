Adani Green Energy tumbles over 8% despite selling 73% more than last year

Adani Green Energy shares have been hit after rallying for five days straight. The street cheered the company initially but then the shares went down by over 8 percent on BSE.

At 3:20 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 2,096.65, down 8.40 percent, on BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 2,084.05 (-8.95 percent). The stock has underperformed the sector by 7.35 percent.

This drop has come despite the company seeing good growth in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023. In a regulatory filing, Adani Green Energy mentioned that the company’s sales grew 73 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of FY23 against 2,054 million units in the same quarter a year ago.

The shares of Adani Green Energy had been rallying since the first week of this month. In the past five days, Adani Green Energy share price has surged from Rs 1.918 to Rs 2,187, logging around a 13 percent increase.

The share price has gone up by 61 percent in the year so far. Over the period of a year, the Adani Green Energy shares have seen over 120 uptake.

Apart from a rise in sales, the total operational capacity of Adani Green Energy also increased. The number went up by 65 percent to Rs 5,800 megawatt as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Its solar portfolio capacity utilisation factor (CUF) was at 26.5 percent, with 150 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 100 percent plant availability.

The company will hold its annual general meeting on July 27.