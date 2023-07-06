Shares of Adani Green were up nearly 1 percent in trade Thursday. The stock has lost 49.44 percent so far this year after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research leveled major allegations against the conglomerate in late January.

Adani Green Energy Ltd, a part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Group, will raise Rs 12,300 crore by selling shares through qualified institutional placement, or QIP, or other permissible mode in accordance with the applicable laws, the renewable energy unit said in a regulatory filing after its board meeting.

The fundraising will likely ease concerns of the Adani Group 's ability to service its debt and will help in instilling some confidence among investors.

The Ahmedabad-headquartered company is looking to bring on board more institutional investors and attract more research analysts to cover the firm, accoridng to a Bloomberg report. Only one analyst currently tracks the company, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.