    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    This multibagger shot up 5,695% in past 3 years, further gains likely

    This multibagger shot up 5,695% in past 3 years, further gains likely

    This multibagger shot up 5,695% in past 3 years, further gains likely
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Adani Green Energy: Shares of Adani Green Energy surged more than 6 percent on Monday. The stock has been gaining for the last six days and has risen over 16 percent during the period. This multi-bagger has soared 5,695 percent in the past three years.

    Shares of Adani Green Energy surged more than 6 percent on Monday. The stock has been gaining for the past six days and has risen over 16 percent during the period.
    At 14:21 IST, shares of the Ahmedabad-based renewable energy company were trading 4.7 percent higher at Rs 2,524 on the BSE.
    This multi-bagger has soared 5,695 percent in the past three years.
    The stock saw a spurt in volumes today, with a total traded quantity of 2.39 lakh shares as compared to its two-week average of 1.02 lakh shares.
    Technical chartists believe the stock shows a positive trend.
    "The stock is heading towards Rs 3,000-3,250," said Arpan Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Monarch Networth Capital. The stock is seen drawing support at Rs 2,050, he added.
    Last week, a report said that the Adani Group company had received provisional approval from the Sri Lankan government for two wind projects in Manner and Pooneryn with an investment of $500 million.
    With regards to this, BSE had sought clarification from the company.
    Adani Green said in an exchange filing: “We wish to submit that the company, in its normal course, keeps on exploring various business opportunities. Please note that at this point in time, the company has received the provisional approval only, but it has yet to sign any definitive agreement that would require any disclosure”.
    The company’s total income during the June quarter came in at Rs 1,701 crore from last year’s Rs 1,079 crore.
    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.

    Tags

    Adani Green EnergyShare price
    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng