This renewable energy firm has doubled investor wealth in just 1 year
Updated : October 09, 2019 03:11 PM IST
The stock has risen 113 percent, from around Rs 32 last year to Rs 68 currently. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has gained 8 percent during this period.
It has risen nearly 75 percent since the beginning of this year.
Earlier in the month, the company informed exchanges that it has raised $362.50 million via a dollar bond issuance.
