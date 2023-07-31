Adani Green Q1 Results: Profit jumps 51% to Rs 323 crore; revenue surges 33%

Adani Green's revenue from operations shot up 33 percent YoY to Rs 2,176 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 1,635 crore in the year-ago quarter. The renewable energy company's other income came in at Rs 228 crore, as against Rs 66 crore in the same period a year ago.

Adani Green Energy, a part of owned conglomerate Adani Group, on Monday reported a 51 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its April to June quarter consolidated profit at Rs 323 crore. The bottomline reported a profit of Rs 214 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The company's operating profit or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) came in at Rs 2,081 crore, as against Rs 948 crore YoY, while margins stood at 95.6 percent versus 58 percent YoY.

Adani Green's cash profit soared 55 percent YoY to Rs 1,051 crore.

The robust growth in revenue, EBITDA and cash profit is primarily driven by capacity addition of 2,516 MW over the last one year. The consistent industry-leading EBITDA margin is driven by AGEL’s best-in-class O&M practices enabling it to achieve higher electricity generation at lower O&M cost, it said in a regulatory filing.

"We aim to grow our renewable power capacity to 45 GW by 2030 through solar, wind, and solar-wind hybrid solutions as major contributors," said Amit Singh, CEO, Adani Green Energy.

The renewable energy company has received a favorable order from the TN electricity regulatory commission that would result in one-time upside of Rs 103 crore and a recurring annual upside of Rs 14 crore.

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd were trading in the green in Monday's noon deals. The stock gained 15.47 percent in the last one month, while it tumbled 42.06 percent so far this year.