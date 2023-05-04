Adani Enterprises shares gain 2% ahead of Q4 results; board likely to announce dividend

2 Min(s) Read
Adani group's flagship Adani Enterprises will announce its fourth quarter results amid an ongoing investigations by Sebi following a damning report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research
Shares of Adani group's flagship entity, Adani Enterprises surged nearly 2 percent in Thursday's trade, ahead of the announcement of the company's March quarter results and dividend, if any. The firm will announce its fourth quarter results amid an ongoing investigations by Sebi following a damning report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.
At around 10 am, the stock was trading 1.66 percent higher at Rs 1,869.55 apiece on the NSE. The scrip has gained 9.49 percent in the last one month, while it fell 51.60 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Shares of Adani Enterprises hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,189.55 on December 21, 2022, while it touched a 52-week low of Rs 1017.1 on February 3, 2023.