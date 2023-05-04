English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsAdani Enterprises shares gain 2% ahead of Q4 results; board likely to announce dividend

Adani Enterprises shares gain 2% ahead of Q4 results; board likely to announce dividend

Adani Enterprises shares gain 2% ahead of Q4 results; board likely to announce dividend
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  May 4, 2023 10:46:45 AM IST (Published)

Adani group's flagship Adani Enterprises will announce its fourth quarter results amid an ongoing investigations by Sebi following a damning report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research

Shares of Adani group's flagship entity, Adani Enterprises surged nearly 2 percent in Thursday's trade, ahead of the announcement of the company's March quarter results and dividend, if any. The firm will announce its fourth quarter results amid an ongoing investigations by Sebi following a damning report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

Recommended Articles

View All
The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


At around 10 am, the stock was trading 1.66 percent higher at Rs 1,869.55 apiece on the NSE. The scrip has gained 9.49 percent in the last one month, while it fell 51.60 percent on a year-to-date basis.
Shares of Adani Enterprises hit a 52-week high of Rs 4,189.55 on December 21, 2022, while it touched a 52-week low of Rs 1017.1 on February 3, 2023.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X