Adani Enterprises shares climb 3% as promoter group ups stake in flagship firm

Shares of Adani group's flagship entity, Adani Enterprises are the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index in trade Tuesday. The stock climbed over 3 percent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 2,721 after billionaire Gautam Adani-led promoter group upped stake in the company as the ports-to-energy conglomerate continues to recover from the effects of a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

AEL shares have rallied 92 percent in the last six months, while it fell 30 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock has seen a sharp correction from its record high of Rs 4,190, hit in December 2022. Shares of the flagship company of the Adani group fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1,017 on February 3, 2023, and have recovered 165 percent since then.

The combined market capitalisation of the stocks of the Adani group crossed the Rs 11 lakh crore mark to Rs 11.29 lakh crore, hitting six months high on Monday (August 21).

Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd, a promoter group entity, bought addition shares, taking promoters' stake to 69.87 percent in Adani Enterprises from 67.65 percent earlier. In total, the promoter entity acquired 2.22 percent stake via open market operations between August 7 and August 18, the Adani group said in an exchange filing.

Promoters held 67.65 percent in Adani Enterprises at the end of the June 2023 quarter. The remaining 31 percent is held by public shareholders, under which US-based investor GQG holds 2.67 percent. LIC, one of India's biggest domestic institutional investors, also owns 4.26 percent in AEL.

The stake increase comes at a time when US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners has been buying shares in Adani group firms.

GQG Partners, which was first to pump money into the group after the Hindenburg report caused a massive rout in stock values, now has a stake in five of the 10 companies of the conglomerate.

The Hindenburg report released on late January alleged accounting fraud, stock price manipulation and improper use of tax havens.

However, the Adani group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy that includes recasting its ambitions, scrapping acquisitions, pre-paying debt to address concerns about its cash flows and borrowings, and scaling back its pace of spending on new projects.