Between Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission, the amount of money Gautam Adani plans to raise is close to the Rs 20,000 crore figure that he wanted to raise from a follow-on public offer four months ago.

Adani Group's flagship entity Adani Enterprises Ltd on Saturday (May 13) told the stock exchanges that its board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore (about $1.5 billion at current exchange rate). This money will be raised by selling new shares through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) once the shareholders have approved the proposal.

The fundraising plan from Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's flagship entity has come about four months after an explosive report from US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research battered investor confidence and drove share prices of the conglomerate down. Adani, subsequently, withdrew a plan to raise Rs 20,000 crore through a follow-on public offer.

What is a QIP?

Unlike an initial public offering (IPO), the shares sold via QIP are not open to public. Only qualified institutional buyers can buy these shares. At least 10 percent of the issue has to be bought by mutual funds. It's easier to raise money via QIP because there are fewer filings and approvals required.

It's not just shares, companies can borrow money too via QIP. In such cases, the company would raise money through debentures (or any other security except warrants) that can be later converted into equity shares.

While Adani Enterprises said that it will raise Rs 12,500 crore, Adani Transmission, in a separate statement, said that it would raise Rs 8,500 crore. Together, the amount of money the Adani group plans to raise is close to the Rs 20,000 crore FPO that was withdrawn four months ago. Meanwhile, Adani Green on Friday postponed its board meeting to May 24 citing "exigencies".

Adani-Hindenburg row

The report by Hindenburg Research had raised concerns over high debt and alleged improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation. However, the Adani group has denied the allegations.

To recall, Adani Enterprises was among four companies that raised $1.9 billion by selling shares to US investment firm GQG Partners this year in March. GQG Partners had via block deals bought 38,701,168 Adani Enterprises shares at Rs 1,410.86 apiece for Rs 5,460 crore.

Adani has repaid $3 billion in pledges, bonds

Meanwhile, the embattled group has paid back at least $3 billion in the March quarter, lowering promoter-group pledges and settling bonds with three domestic mutual funds to allay the concerns of investors and creditors, according to reports.

As per regulatory filings, the conglomerate has spent around $2.54 billion to cut promoters' pledges in four of the nine listed Adani group companies — Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, Adani Transmission, and Adani Green Energy.

Additionally, the group has also repaid at least Rs 3,650 crore worth of commercial papers (CPs) that were sold to SBI Mutual Fund (Rs 2,750 crore), Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (Rs 500 crore) and HDFC Mutual Fund (Rs 450 crore) during the quarter that ended on March 2023