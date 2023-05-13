Between Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission, the amount of money Gautam Adani plans to raise is close to the Rs 20,000 crore figure that he wanted to raise from a follow-on public offer four months ago.

Adani Group's flagship entity Adani Enterprises Ltd on Saturday (May 13) told the stock exchanges that its board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 12,500 crore (about $1.5 billion at current exchange rate). This money will be raised by selling new shares through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) once the shareholders have approved the proposal.

The fundraising plan from Gautam Adani-led Adani Group's flagship entity has come about four months after an explosive report from US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research battered investor confidence and drove share prices of the conglomerate down. Adani, subsequently, withdrew a plan to raise Rs 20,000 crore through a follow-on public offer.

What is a QIP?

Unlike an initial public offering (IPO), the shares sold via QIP are not open to public. Only qualified institutional buyers can buy these shares. At least 10 percent of the issue has to be bought by mutual funds. It's easier to raise money via QIP because there are fewer filings and approvals required.