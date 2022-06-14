All the buzz behind the unexplained surge in Adani Enterprises shares

Adani Enterprises Ltd shares jumped more than 9 percent in an unexplained pre-open surge on Tuesday. The stock had closed at Rs 2,079.75 on Monday and opened at the day's high of Rs 2,274 on NSE.

While the scrip is off from the day's high and currently trades around Rs 2,190, the Adani Enterprises stock price sentiment remained upbeat. The group on Tuesday also announced its partnership with France's TotalEnergies to create a green hydrogen ecosystem with an investment of $50 billion over the next 10 years.

The joint venture, Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), will have TotalEnergies as a minority stakeholder with 25 percent interest. In the initial phase, ANIL will develop a green hydrogen capacity of one million tons per annum before 2030.

The two companies now have a strategic alliance covering LNG terminals, the gas utility business, renewable energy and green hydrogen.

As part of India's plan to reduce coal dependency for power generation, billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group has also forayed into the green hydrogen sector in addition to the group's acquisitions to diversify, including the recent $10.6 billion Holcim deal.

The spate of joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions has pushed the shares of Adani Group companies higher, catapulting Gautam Adani among Asia's wealthiest people.

According to multiple media reports, the Adani Group flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, could also replace Shree Cements in the Nifty50 index in the NSE frontline index's September 2022 rejig. Brokerage firm Edelweiss estimates that adding Adani Enterprises to Nifty50 could boost the stock and result in passive inflows of $183 million, per a Business Standard report.

It also noted that Shree Cement and Hero MotoCorp are the lowest-ranked Nifty constituents.

The rejigging of the Nifty occurs typically during the second fortnight of August. Any variations in share prices until the cut-off date of July 29 are factored in the decision to push the changes in index components.

So far this year, the stock has gained over 27 percent, while the one-year return on the stock is more than 45 percent. In three years, the stock has jumped well above 1300 percent.