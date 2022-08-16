By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Adani Enterprises shares gained 4 percent after the anti-trust watchdog CCI gave its nod to the deal with Holcim on picking the latter's stake in ACC and Ambuja Cement firms.

Adani Enterprises climbed over four percent on Tuesday, after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's acquisition of Holcim's stake in Ambuja Ltd and ACC Ltd.

In a tweet on Friday, the anti-trust regulator approved the "acquisition of the stake in Holderind Investments, Ambuja Cements and ACC by Endeavour Trade and Investment".

Commission approves acquisition of the stake in Holderind Investments , Ambuja Cements and ACC by Endeavour Trade and Investment pic.twitter.com/aOPq0arjIU — CCI (@CCI_India) August 12, 2022 ACC share price was 1.7 percent up at Rs 2,269 apiece in the early trade on Tuesday, while Ambuja Cements stock price gained 1.3 percent to Rs 391 per share. ACC share price was 1.7 percent up at Rs 2,269 apiece in the early trade on Tuesday, while Ambuja Cements stock price gained 1.3 percent to Rs 391 per share.

Adani Enterprises shares were 4.05 percent up on BSE at the time of writing. The shares of ACC and Ambuja Cement were 0.45 percent and 0.86 percent up, respectively.