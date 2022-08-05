    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Adani Enterprises sales skyrocket but margin shrinks, stock sheds initial gains

    Adani Enterprises share price: Adani Enterprises posted a near 73 percent on-year jump in net profit for the quarter ended June, 2022, while revenue soared 225 percent. With this, the stock rose 2 percent.

    Shares of Adani Enterprises rose as much as 2 percent on Friday, a day after the company reported a near 73 percent year-on-year jump in net profit during the June quarter but the margin shrunk. However, the stock could not sustain gains and slipped into the red.
    At 9:58 am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 2707.85, down 0.6 percent on the BSE.
    Revenue stood at Rs 40,844.3 crore during the quarter under review, up 225 percent against Rs 12,578.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year, due to strong performance by integrated resources management and airport business.
    Meanwhile, the operating margin shrunk to 4.3 percent in the reporting quarter from 6.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.
    Higher raw material costs, employee benefits expenses, finance costs, operating and other expenses weighed on the company's profitability.
    Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities.
    Here's the RBI policy LIVE blog.
    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here.

    Adani Enterprises adani group Share price
