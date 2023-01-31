Adani Enterprises FPO: Subscribed 29% so far, QIB receives 50% bids

Adani Enterprises FPO: The quota reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 17 percent. The employee quota 22 percent and the retail quota has received six percent bids.

Adani Enterprises Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) has received 20 percent retail subscription on the final day of the subscription, as of 11:30 am. The quota reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 17 percent. The employee quota 22 percent and the retail quota has received six percent bids.

On Jan 30, the second day of FPO subscription, the Abu Dhabi based International Holding Company PJSC subscribed to 16 percent of Adani Enterprises' FPO by investing a sum of $400 million.

Out of the Rs 20,000-crore proceeds from the FPO, Rs 10,869 crore will be used for green hydrogen projects, work at the existing airports and construction of a greenfield expressway. An amount of Rs 4,165 crore will be utilised for repayment of debt taken by its airports, road and solar project subsidiaries.

In his interaction with CNBC-TV18 , company's CFO Jugeshinder 'Robbie' Singh expressed confidence that the issue will face no hurdles in seeing full subscription, despite the share prices falling much below the lower end of the price band.

Shares of Adani Enterprises were trading 2.4 percent higher on the last count. The stock lost nearly 20 percent over Thursday and Friday, falling well below the lower end of the FPO price band of Rs 3,112. The stock staged recovery, and ended slightly higher on Monday.