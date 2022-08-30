Homemarket news

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power among six companies likely included in MSCI India index

Stocks of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Samvardhana Motherson climbed two to four percent after the report that said that they were likely to be included in the index.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Samvardhana Motherson are likely included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) India index.
MSCI Index rebalance was expected to take place today, given that August 31 is a market holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Stocks of these companies climbed two to four percent after the report that said that they were likely to be included in the index.
CompanyChange
Adani Enterprises2%
Adani Green Energy4%
Adani Ports1.75%
Adani Power4%
Adani Total Gas3%
Adani Transmission2%
Samvardhana Motherson2.7%
The MSCI India Index has 109 constituents, and is created to measure the performance of the large and mid-cap segments of the Indian market. The index covers approximately 85 percent of the Indian equity universe.
MSCI indexes are market cap-weighted indices, which means stocks are weighted according to their market capitalisations. Stocks with the largest market capitalisation are given the most weightage.
The impact of large-cap companies on an economy is greater than that of mid- or small-cap companies. When the price of large-cap stocks in an MSCI index changes by a percent, the index moves more than in the case of price move in small-cap stocks.
Likely increase in investment in these stocks
CompanyInvestment Increase
Samvardhana Motherson$13m
Adani Transmission$12m
Adani Enterprises$15.3m
Adani Ports$7.5m
Likely decrease in investment in these stocks
CompanyInvestment Decrease
TCS$57m
Infosys$24m
Mindtree$38m
Reliance$38m
ICICI Bank$17m
HDFC$14m
