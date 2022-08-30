Adani Enterprises, Adani Power among six companies likely included in MSCI India index

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Stocks of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Samvardhana Motherson climbed two to four percent after the report that said that they were likely to be included in the index.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green, Adani Transmission, and Samvardhana Motherson are likely included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) India index.

MSCI Index rebalance was expected to take place today, given that August 31 is a market holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Stocks of these companies climbed two to four percent after the report that said that they were likely to be included in the index.

Company Change Adani Enterprises 2% Adani Green Energy 4% Adani Ports 1.75% Adani Power 4% Adani Total Gas 3% Adani Transmission 2% Samvardhana Motherson 2.7%

The index covers approximately 85 percent of the Indian equity universe. The MSCI India Index has 109 constituents, and is created to measure the performance of the large and mid-cap segments of the Indian market.

MSCI indexes are market cap-weighted indices, which means stocks are weighted according to their market capitalisations. Stocks with the largest market capitalisation are given the most weightage.

The impact of large-cap companies on an economy is greater than that of mid- or small-cap companies. When the price of large-cap stocks in an MSCI index changes by a percent, the index moves more than in the case of price move in small-cap stocks.

Likely increase in investment in these stocks

Company Investment Increase Samvardhana Motherson $13m Adani Transmission $12m Adani Enterprises $15.3m Adani Ports $7.5m

Likely decrease in investment in these stocks