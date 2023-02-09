homemarket NewsACE climbs over 5% to hit new 52 week high

ACE climbs over 5% to hit new 52-week high

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 9, 2023 2:49:47 PM IST (Updated)

Shares closed 4.71 percent higher at Rs 379 apiece on BSE. The company has given a return of over 17 percent in the past one week.  Over the past year-long period, Action Construction Equipment shares have given returns of over 69 percent.

Shares of Action Construction Equipment Ltd gained over 5 percent in intra-day trade on Thursday to hit a fresh 52-week high. Shares of Action Construction Equipment hit a high of Rs 384.80 on BSE around 2:15 PM before paring some of its gains.

Recommended Articles

View All

Women in India Inc — Only 100 out of 2000 listed firms have women as MD and CEOs

Feb 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

RBI lending rate hike — Ways to reduce interest burden while repaying home loan

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown — how it will affect you

Feb 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

TaxTalks | The maturing GST regime

Feb 9, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Shares closed 4.71 percent higher at Rs 379 apiece on BSE. The company has given a return of over 17 percent in the past one week.  Over the past year-long period, Action Construction Equipment shares have given returns of over 69 percent.


The company reported net sales of Rs 556.33 crore for the quarter ending in December 2022, an increase of 27.43 percent from net sales of Rs 436.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Net Profit also jumped by 69.87 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 46.49 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs  27.37 crore in Q3FY22.

ALSO READ | Airtel shares slide even as average revenue per user rises 18% annually – here's why

In terms of operations, the company reported its EBITDA at Rs 69.54 crore for Q3FY23. EBITDA increased by 57.01 percent YoY from Rs 44.29 crore in Q3FY22.

The company told analysts that utilisation levels have gone up and as result was predicting to see solid growth over the next few quarters. Management stated that the company would see a 28-30 percent growth in revenue in FY23 and that it was targeting a 15-20 percent growth in revenue for FY24.

Action Construction Equipment stated that it expects exports to be upwards of Rs 100 crore in FY23. In terms of the company’s financial health, management stated that the company has between Rs 290-300 crore of cash on books at the moment with negligible levels of doubt to account for.

ALSO READ | IRCTC Q3 Results: Net profit grows 22% to Rs 256 crore, declares dividend of Rs 3.5 per share
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 4:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Action Construction EquipmentBSE

Previous Article

Adani Enterprises, Trent, Bajaj Finserv and more: Key stocks that moved the most on February 9

Next Article

Airtel shares slide even as average revenue per user rises 18% annually – here's why