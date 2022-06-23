TCS, Infosys and Wipro shares gain after Accenture raises revenue guidance

Shares of TCS, Infosys, Wipro and other major tech giants rose on Thursday, after IT consulting firm Accenture raised its revenue growth guidance. Accenture now sees year-on-year growth at 24-26 percent in the second quarter of its financial year as against 19-22 percent earlier.

TCS, Infosys and Wipro shares traded with gains of 1-2 percent in mid-morning deals. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Mindtree and L&T Infotech also saw similart gains.

The upwards revision in guidance comes at a time when Indian IT companies — including the likes of TCS, Wipro, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra — are struggling against shrinking margin despite healthy demand.

The IT consultant sees revenue growth of 22-26 percent on year in the third quarter.

Accenture — which follows a September-August cycle of financial year — expects margin to be rangebound with a gain of 10 basis points on a year-on-year basis in calendar year 2022.