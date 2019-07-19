Market
ACC gains 5% on robust earnings; brokerages expect more upside
Updated : July 19, 2019 09:40 AM IST
Shares of ACC gained 5 percent after the cement maker posted a 38.61 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 455.68 crore.
Other cement stocks also rose on positive cement sector outlook.
CLSA was bullish on the stock and increased the stock's price target to Rs 2,050 per share from Rs 2,000 earlier.
