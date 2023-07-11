Top stock picks: ABB India, HAL show potential for growth

Soni Patnaik of JM Financial Services recommends ABB India and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) as two top stock picks with substantial growth potential. ABB India's strong support level at Rs 4,400 and HAL's favorable entry point at Rs 3,850 make them attractive investment opportunities.

Investing in the right stocks can yield substantial returns for investors. Soni Patnaik, an expert from JM Financial Services, suggested that ABB India and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have displayed promising indicators and could experience significant growth in the near future.

Soni Patnaik highlighted ABB India as the first top pick. The stock has established a robust support level at Rs 4,400, indicating a solid foundation for further price appreciation. To maximize gains and minimize risks, Patnaik advised setting a stop loss at Rs 4,380. With this strategy in place, ABB India has the potential to reach levels between Rs 4,650 and Rs 4,690.

Notably, ABB India has already gained more than 8 percent in the past month, underscoring its positive momentum.

The second stock recommendation from Patnaik is Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Currently trading at Rs 3,850, HAL presents an attractive entry point for investors seeking to capitalize on its upward potential. Patnaik suggested placing a stop loss at Rs 3,780 to protect against any unexpected downturns. With a target range of Rs 3,970 to Rs 4,020, HAL could generate favorable returns for investors.

Remarkably, the stock has witnessed a significant upswing of more than 5 percent over the last month, reflecting its positive performance.

These stock picks offer investors an opportunity to benefit from the anticipated positive momentum in the respective industries.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.