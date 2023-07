Top stock picks: ABB India, HAL show potential for growth

Soni Patnaik of JM Financial Services recommends ABB India and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) as two top stock picks with substantial growth potential. ABB India's strong support level at Rs 4,400 and HAL's favorable entry point at Rs 3,850 make them attractive investment opportunities.

Investing in the right stocks can yield substantial returns for investors. Soni Patnaik, an expert from JM Financial Services, suggested that ABB India and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have displayed promising indicators and could experience significant growth in the near future.

