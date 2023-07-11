Top stock picks: ABB India, HAL show potential for growth

By Mangalam Maloo

Soni Patnaik of JM Financial Services recommends ABB India and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) as two top stock picks with substantial growth potential. ABB India's strong support level at Rs 4,400 and HAL's favorable entry point at Rs 3,850 make them attractive investment opportunities.

Investing in the right stocks can yield substantial returns for investors. Soni Patnaik, an expert from JM Financial Services, suggested that ABB India and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) have displayed promising indicators and could experience significant growth in the near future.

Soni Patnaik highlighted ABB India as the first top pick. The stock has established a robust support level at Rs 4,400, indicating a solid foundation for further price appreciation. To maximize gains and minimize risks, Patnaik advised setting a stop loss at Rs 4,380. With this strategy in place, ABB India has the potential to reach levels between Rs 4,650 and Rs 4,690.