Abans Group's financial arm to launch IPO on December 12

The initial share-sale of Abans Holdings, financial services arm of the Abans Group, will open for public subscription on December 12. The three-day Rs 364 crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 14, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 103 crore and an offer-for-sale of up equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal worth Rs 243 crore.

At present, Bansal holds a 96.45 percent stake in the company. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards investment in its NBFC subsidiary, Abans Finance, for financing the augmentation of its capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The price band of the issue has been fixed at Rs 256 to Rs 270 crore and an implied market cap of Rs 1,354 crore.

Key Risks:

- Subsidiary is involved in a proceeding before SEBI regarding allegations of facilitation of pair-contracts as a trading member.

- Spent Rs 34 crore and Rs 29 crore on buying electoral bonds in 2021 and 2019, when its net profit was Rs 45 crore and Rs 36 crore.

- Failure to obtain, retain and renew certain approvals and licences in timely manner or comply with rules and regulations.

- Declining revenues declining three consecutive years.

- Have reported negative net cash flows in the past and may do so in the future.

The company operates a diversified global financial services business, providing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stockbroking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services, and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth individual clients.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Revenue 2765 1326 639 EBITDA 90.3 75.4 84.4 PAT 39.3 45.8 62

It currently has active businesses across six countries including UK, Singapore, UAE, China, Mauritius, and India. Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

