Abans Holdings IPO listing: Shares to debut on the bourses today

The initial share-sale opened for public subscription on December 12. The three-day Rs 364 crore IPO concluded on December 14 . The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 103 crore and an offer-for-sale of up equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal worth Rs 243 crore.

The shares of Abans Group's financial services arm, Abans Holdings, will debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday i.e. December 23. The price band of the initial public offering's (IPO) was fixed at Rs 256 to Rs 270 crore and an implied market cap of Rs 1,354 crore.

The initial share-sale opened for public subscription on December 12. The three-day Rs 364 crore IPO concluded on December 14 . The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 103 crore and an offer-for-sale of up equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal worth Rs 243 crore.

At present, Bansal holds a 96.45 percent stake in the company.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards investment in its NBFC subsidiary, Abans Finance, for financing the augmentation of its capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

FY20 FY21 FY22 Revenue 2765 1326 639 EBITDA 90.3 75.4 84.4 PAT 39.3 45.8 62

The company operates a diversified global financial services business, providing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stockbroking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services, and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth individual clients.