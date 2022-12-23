English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket News

Abans Holdings IPO listing: Shares to debut on the bourses today

Abans Holdings IPO listing: Shares to debut on the bourses today

Abans Holdings IPO listing: Shares to debut on the bourses today
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Dec 23, 2022 9:10:59 AM IST (Published)

The initial share-sale opened for public subscription on December 12. The three-day Rs 364 crore IPO concluded on December 14 . The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 103 crore and an offer-for-sale of up equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal worth Rs 243 crore.

The shares of Abans Group's financial services arm, Abans Holdings, will debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday i.e. December 23. The price band of the initial public offering's (IPO) was fixed at Rs 256 to Rs 270 crore and an implied market cap of Rs 1,354 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

RRR song, The Last Film Show (Chhello Show) shortlisted for 2023 Oscars

IST3 Min(s) Read


The initial share-sale opened for public subscription on December 12. The three-day Rs 364 crore IPO concluded on December 14 . The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 103 crore and an offer-for-sale of up equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal worth Rs 243 crore.
At present, Bansal holds a 96.45 percent stake in the company.
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards investment in its NBFC subsidiary, Abans Finance, for financing the augmentation of its capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
FY20FY21FY22
Revenue27651326639
EBITDA90.375.484.4
PAT39.345.862
The company operates a diversified global financial services business, providing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stockbroking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services, and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth individual clients.
The company currently has active businesses across six countries including UK, Singapore, UAE, China, Mauritius, and India. Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.
Catch latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Abans HoldingsIPO

Previous Article

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens over 300 points lower; Nifty 50 fights to hold the 18,000 mark

Next Article

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on December 23