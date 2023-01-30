Aarti Pharmalabs shares fall over 58% after debuting on Rs 377/share

The demerger into two separate entities — Aarti Industries and Aarti Pharmalabs — happened on October 20. The rationale behind the separation of the Pharma business is so that the company can focus on the opportunities within the sector separately.

The shares of Aarti Pharmalabs, the demerged entity of Aarti Industries, debuted on the bourses today i.e. Jan 30, 2023. The shares debuted at Rs 377 per share. In October last year, Aarti Industries demerged into two separate entities — Aarti Industries and Aarti Pharmalabs. The management had earlier said that the shares will debut in mid-December.

In the FY22, the company reported a revenue of Rs 1,300 crore.

Revenue Breakup FY22 APIs 35% Intermediates 29% Xanthine 36%

The EBIT came at Rs 220 crore while the margin came at 17 percent.

According to the company, a revenue growth of 15-20 percent is expected.

Aarti Pharmalabs plans to add more than 50 new products in the pharma division. The company has announced a capex of Rs 350-500 crore in three years and the projected capacity is at 1,200 KL in next five years.

At 12:15, the shares were trading 57.85 percent lower at Rs 314 on the NSE.