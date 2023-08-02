Aarti Industries and Oberoi Realty | Two promising trades recommended by this tech analyst

As an expert in the financial domain, Soni Patnaik from JM Financial Services has shared valuable insights into two promising trades. Aarti Industries and Oberoi Realty offer exciting prospects for investors seeking to capitalize on potential market opportunities.

Soni Patnaik, a prominent financial expert from JM Financial Services, recently appeared on CNBC-TV18 to share some valuable insights into the stock market. Patnaik discussed two potential trading opportunities that investors should keep an eye on. These stocks, Aarti Industries and Oberoi Realty, have displayed favorable indicators, making them attractive prospects for potential gains.

Soni Patnaik identified Aarti Industries as the first stock to watch closely. Currently, the stock is positioned for a possible breakout above the Rs 482 level. Patnaik advised investors to approach this as a conditional buy, which means taking action only if the stock surpasses the critical Rs 482 mark.

A buy signal would trigger if the stock price goes above Rs 482, and Patnaik recommended setting a stop loss at Rs 468 to mitigate potential losses. As for the target, the expert suggested a level of Rs 510, indicating the possibility of a considerable price appreciation.

It's worth noting that Aarti Industries faced a decline of over 5 percent in the past month, but this could create an attractive entry point for those looking to capitalize on a potential uptrend.

The second stock on Soni Patnaik's radar is Oberoi Realty . Today, the stock has witnessed a notable increase in long built-up positions, indicating growing confidence among investors. Furthermore, it's holding onto a robust support level of Rs 1,080, adding to the positive sentiment surrounding the stock.

For those interested in this trade, Patnaik suggested setting a stop loss at Rs 1,080 to protect against downside risks. With a solid foundation of support, the stock may have the potential to soar to levels around Rs 1,230-1,240.

Over the past month, Oberoi Realty has already gained more than 10 percent, which further adds to its appeal.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.