Business Aadhar Housing Finance files Rs 7,300 crore IPO papers with Sebi Updated : January 26, 2021 12:51 PM IST The firm, which caters to the low-income segment's home financing needs, is backed by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone. Aadhar, which has business interest across 20 states and union territories, has assets under management of over Rs 11,000 crore.