  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Business

Aadhar Housing Finance files Rs 7,300 crore IPO papers with Sebi

Updated : January 26, 2021 12:51 PM IST

The firm, which caters to the low-income segment's home financing needs, is backed by a private equity fund managed by Blackstone.
Aadhar, which has business interest across 20 states and union territories, has assets under management of over Rs 11,000 crore.
Aadhar Housing Finance files Rs 7,300 crore IPO papers with Sebi

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus Latest Updates: 9,102 new COVID-19 cases in India, 117 more deaths; active cases at 1,77,266

Coronavirus Latest Updates: 9,102 new COVID-19 cases in India, 117 more deaths; active cases at 1,77,266

Irdai asks insurers to offer standard annuity product Saral Pension from April 1

Irdai asks insurers to offer standard annuity product Saral Pension from April 1

L&T Q3FY21 operationally stronger than expectations but revenue down 1.8%

L&T Q3FY21 operationally stronger than expectations but revenue down 1.8%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement