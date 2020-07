Over the last 12 months, a worrying sign has emerged. The MSCI EM has outperformed MSCI India. A Motilal Oswal report noted that the MSCI EM index fell around 6 percent in this period as compared to an 11 percent fall in the MSCI India index. This is in sharp contrast to a longer-term trend. Over the last 10 years, MSCI India has outperformed MSCI EM by 58 percent.

The report also pointed out that India’s market cap is still lower by 15 percent compared with the pre-lockdown level of $2.12-2.20 trillion. It added that over the last 12 months, the world market cap has increased by 1.3 percent while India’s market cap has fallen by 16 percent. India’s share in world market cap at 2.2 percent is also below its historical average of 2.5 percent.

It is not all gloomy though. In the last three months, the MSCI India index has outperformed the MSCI EM index by 5 percent. However, one must note that the change in the MSCI index is calculated in dollar terms, hence the decline in rupee during the period also affects the overall change.

For the month of June, barring Russia, which ended 2 percent lower, all key global markets like Brazil (+9 percent), India (+8 percent), MSCI EM (+7 percent) and Taiwan (+6 percent) closed higher in local currency. China was also up 5 percent, while the US, Japan, and the UK rose 2 percent each.

However, on a YTD basis (in dollar terms) all key global indices gave negative returns.

Brazil fell the most, down 40 percent, followed by Indonesia, UK, and Russia, down between 21-25 percent. India also lost 20 percent in this period while US, Japan, and China lost 4-5 percent.